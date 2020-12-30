A group of teenagers on bikes attacked a BMW with two people inside in broad daylight in New York City Tuesday, videos show.

Witnesses reported that dozens of bicycling teens attacked the car on Fifth Avenue about 4 p.m. Tuesday after the driver caused one of them to crash.

“The BMW driver was reportedly taking his elderly mother to see Christmas lights in Manhattan,” wrote Twitter user @GrantB911, including a video of the attack. “The group on bikes were clinging to the car to catch a ride. The driver hit the brakes, causing 1 bicyclist to crash. That’s what apparently sparked the attack.”

Another witness wrote that the victims’ car had medical license plates.

“They spat on the car, slammed a bike onto the windshield, then a guy jumped on it & they broke the handle, trying to open the door from the outside,” wrote Twitter user @_MariaPetrova, who also shared video and photos of the attack. “Woman was shaking & in tears, ‘We were trapped, there was so much violence, I thought I was going to die.’”

The videos show multiple young men egging each other on as they punch, kick and throw things at the vehicle. At one point, a teen does a flying jump onto the windshield, shattering it.

The New York City Police Department told the Daily News that the 36-year-old driver called 911 after the attack. Police said they responded, but the bicyclists had already fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

The BMW driver was reportedly taking his elderly mother to see Christmas lights in Manhattan. The group on bikes were clinging to the car to catch a ride. The driver hit the brakes, causing 1 bicyclist to crash. That’s what apparently sparked the attack.



https://t.co/d7aOBopmhC — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) December 30, 2020

Witnessed a disturbing incident in broad daylight on 5th ave / 21st St in NYC today. About 50 young boys on bikes blocked 5th ave traffic & trashed an SUV, riders inside, jumping on the windshield. Car had medical license plates & a man & older woman inside. pic.twitter.com/33QeQc4ObC — Maria Petrova (@_MariaPetrova) December 30, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.