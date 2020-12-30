Paper checks for the second round of coronavirus economic relief payments will start being mailed out Wednesday, the Treasury Department said.

Initial direct deposit payments of $600 began as early as Tuesday evening for some and will continue into next week, the Treasury said.

Individuals who make an annual income of up to $75,000 will receive $600, while married couples who file joint tax returns and make up to $150,000 will receive $1,200. The payment amount will be smaller for those with higher incomes.

The second round of payments will be distributed automatically. If more economic relief is approved, the treasury department says the payments will be “topped up as quickly as possible.”

