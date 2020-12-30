House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she plans to seat Rep.-elect Marianette Miller-Meeks, Iowa Republican, when the new Congress convenes Sunday.

Ms. Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race by six votes and Ms. Hart petitioned the House last week to overturn the certified results.

“Yes and yes,” Mrs. Pelosi said when asked if she plans to seat Ms. Miller-Meeks and have a Democratic majority present Sunday.

Ms. Hart’s campaign said that not all ballots were counted during a recount and that she should net at least 15 votes that weren’t tallied.

Ms. Miller-Meeks’ team said Ms. Hart ran to Mrs. Pelosi to try to overturn the election results because she knew she would lose in Iowa courts.

The House Administration Committee is set to investigate the results.

House Democrats will enter the new Congress with a diminished majority, but Mrs. Pelosi has expressed confidence that she’ll have enough support to win another term as speaker.

