Pregnant and breastfeeding women can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom, the country’s health agency announced Wednesday as part of an updated clinical guidance.

The Commission on Human Medicine said whether pregnant and breastfeeding mothers can be given the vaccine is on a case-by-case basis and depends on individual circumstances, the Daily Express reported.

The health agency stated these women need to talk about the benefits and risks of taking the coronavirus vaccine with a healthcare professional.

The commission also advises people who have allergies such as a food allergy can receive a coronavirus shot. People with allergies to food, vaccines or medicines previously were prohibited from getting the vaccine.

With data from at least 800,000 people in the UK, the restriction of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine now only applies to those with a history of allergic reactions to any of the ingredients in the shot, according to the Daily Express.

