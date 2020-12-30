The National Republican Senatorial Committee released an ad Wednesday featuring police camera footage of a domestic dispute between Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock and his distraught then-wife.

The ad shows a visibly distressed Ouleye Ndoye Warnock, who had accused Mr. Warnock of running over her foot, saying, “I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. And he’s a great actor. He’s phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

“Phony Raphael Warnock puts on a good act, but listen to his then-wife on official police bodycam footage,” says the NRSC narrator, adding, “This is how Raphael Warnock treated his own family. Imagine what he’d do to Georgia.”

The couple has since divorced. Mr. Warnock, who is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has denied running over her foot, and a medical examination reportedly showed no damage.

The police footage of the incident was released Dec. 22 on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Mr. Warnock, senior pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has declined to comment on the incident, accusing the Loeffler campaign of “playing games.”

“I’m going to stay focused on my family which includes their mother and I’m going to stay focused on the people of Georgia who during a pandemic are still waiting on relief all these months later while politicians including Kelly Loeffler are busy playing games,” Mr. Warnock told WGCL-TV in Atlanta.

Ms. Loeffler has called on her opponent to answer questions about the incident.

“It’s incredibly troubling and Georgians deserve answers to this,” said Ms. Loeffler on “Fox & Friends.” “And obviously, my heart goes out to her. This is a very serious issue. And these are the questions that the media here in Georgia is refusing to ask Raphael Warnock.”

Polls show the Senate race is within the margin of error.

New NRSC ad in #GASen@ReverendWarnock is a phony who’s trying to hide who he really is from Georgians, when in reality, he is the most radical candidate and has the record to prove it. Georgia deserves better. #gapol pic.twitter.com/HDArhA8ira — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) December 30, 2020

NRSC spokesperson Paige Lindgren said that “Raphael Warnock is a great actor, and we are seeing it firsthand in the way he is working to cover up the fact that he is the most radical candidate for Senate in American history and would give Democrats complete control of Congress.”

The double Senate runoff in Georgia will determine control of the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress. The other race features a contest between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

