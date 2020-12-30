Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s waiting his turn to take the coronavirus vaccine and that the state’s elderly population should be first in line over so-called “essential” workers.

“I’m willing to take it but I am not the priority, they’re the priority,” the Republican governor said Wednesday at a Palm Beach County senior center.

“I’m under 45,” he continued. “So, people under 45 are not going to be first in line for this. And so when it’s my turn, I will take it, but this is who I want to be vaccinated. I want my parents, our grandparents to be able to get it. Granted, I mean, I’m an elected official but whoop dee doo. At the end of the day, let’s focus on where the risk is.”

Mr. DeSantis, 42, departed last week from federal recommendations that prioritizes grocery store employees, teachers, transit staffers and other “front-line essential” workers in the same category as people 75 and older for receiving the vaccine. Instead, Florida is prioritizing the state’s 65 and older population.

“There was a recommendation from the CDC that you [vaccinate] so-called essential workers. What’s essential?” Mr. DeSantis said Wednesday, WPTV reported. “There’s a lot of people who work really hard that the CDC doesn’t consider essential, but their family considers them essential. I consider them essential.”

“We’re not going to be putting young people ahead of our elderly population,” he added. “If you have somebody that works for a grocery store or food services that may be 22, they would have priority over someone who is 73.”

Mr. DeSantis said the vaccine supply is currently “limited” and that a slowdown is anticipated on New Year’s Day, similar to Christmas, but that it will ramp up after the holidays and “we will get there” on vaccinating more than four million seniors.

“We do feel the supply is starting to come at a pretty good rhythm,” he said.

