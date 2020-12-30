Russia is projected to have distributed 1 million shots through its at-home vaccination program by the end of the year, Russia’s Industry Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview Wednesday.

Russia rolled out its Sputnik V vaccine earlier this month and has produced more than 2 million doses of the vaccine, Mr. Manturov said. It is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.

As part of a vaccination campaign, people over the age of 60 were allowed to start requesting to receive the immunization earlier this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to receive the Sputnik V vaccine, a Kremlin spokesperson said this week, but declined to specify timing.

The country has reported more than 3.1 million cases of COVID-19, the fourth-highest in the world, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.