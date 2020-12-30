PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - One person was injured and a stabbing suspect is barricaded inside a downtown Portland, Oregon, apartment Wednesday morning.

KOIN reports authorities a call about a stabbing at an apartment in the Southwestern area f the city around 7:45 a.m.

When police arrived they found one victim with a stab wound, who was taken to the hospital, and learned the suspect was still armed with a knife and inside one of the apartment units.

Enhanced Crisis Information Team officers are currently communicating with the suspect.

