President Trump urged Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia to resign Wednesday, calling him an “obstructionist” of the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win in the state.

The president said on Twitter that Mr. Kemp “should resign from office.”

“He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president’s attack on Georgia’s top GOP official comes ahead of Mr. Trump’s scheduled visit to the state on Monday to campaign for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. They face crucial runoff elections Tuesday against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in contests that will decide control of the U.S. Senate in 2021.

Georgia officials have certified that Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in the traditionally red state by about 12,000 votes.

A subcommittee of Georgia’s state Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on alleged election irregularities.

