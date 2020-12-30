The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday flew bombers over the Persian Gulf for the third time in the past 45 days, delivering a clear warning to Iran and showing America’s ability to unleash “overwhelming combat power” against its enemies.

The deployment of the B-52H “Stratofortress” aircrews comes amid concern inside the Pentagon that Iran or its proxy militias could soon launch attacks against American forces in Iraq or elsewhere in the Middle East. This weekend will mark the one-year anniversary of a U.S airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and there are indications that Tehran may seek to avenge his death.

Wednesday’s flights — along with the Navy recently sailing a nuclear-powered submarine through the Strait of Hormuz just off Iran‘s coast — are meant to show that the U.S. is ready and willing to respond quickly and decisively.

“The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East.

“We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack,” he said in a statement.

CENTCOM has flown bomber missions twice this month and three times in the last 45 days, military officials said. The show of force accompanies stern warnings from President Trump, who has taken to Twitter in recent days to threaten retaliation for any Iranian attacks on Americans.

Last week, Mr. Trump tweeted a photo of three rockets that were purportedly used in a Dec. 21 attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq. The three rockets failed to explode during the assault, which killed one civilian and damaged parts of the American diplomatic complex inside Baghdad’s “green zone.”

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” the president said in his Twitter message. “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded just hours later, tweeting a photo of former President George W. Bush beneath the infamous “Mission Accomplished” banner shortly after the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003. He said that any American intervention against Iran would be a costly mistake.

“@realDonaldTrump uses a worthless photo to recklessly accuse Iran,” Mr. Zarif said. “Last time, the US ruined our region over WMD fabrications, wasting $7 TRILLION & causing 58,976 American casualties. FAR WORSE this time. Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Joseph R. Biden has signaled that he’ll pursue a more diplomatic posture toward Iran, including an effort to rejoin an international nuclear pact with Tehran. Mr. Trump exited that agreement in 2018.

