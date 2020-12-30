Walmart got into a tweet war with Sen. Josh Hawley on Wednesday when the company’s official Twitter account called the Missouri Republican a “sore loser” over the lawmaker’s pledge to object to President-elect Joseph R. Biden‘s electoral college votes.

The now-deleted tweet on Walmart‘s account told Mr. Hawley: “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser.”

Mr. Hawley fired back, “Thanks ⁦@Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?”

He also tweeted, “Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.”

Walmart senior manager Casey Staheli told the Washington Examiner that the tweet “was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account.”

“We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the Electoral College,” the company official said. “We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

The Missouri Republican became the first senator to declare on Wednesday that will join a group of House Republicans in objecting to Mr. Biden‘s electoral votes from battleground states.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.