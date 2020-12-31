President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s inaugural committee is planning to host a ceremony the evening before Mr. Biden is sworn into office to memorialize the people who have died from COVID-19.

The Washington ceremony will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at 5:30 p.m. eastern time on Jan. 19, the inaugural committee said Thursday.

Cities and towns are invited to join in on “illuminating buildings and ringing church bells” in a show of solidarity, the committee said.More than 340,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.

Mr. Biden has repeatedly warned that even with the quick development of at least two vaccines, the U.S. still hasn’t seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr. Biden is still planning to be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol, but his team is discouraging people from traveling to Washington, D.C. to attend the ceremony.

The congressional committee that oversees the inauguration said the live audience will more closely resemble a State of the Union address.

The committee typically doles out some 200,000 tickets for the inauguration, but lawmakers are only allowed tickets for themselves and one guest for the Jan. 20 ceremony.

The traditional post-inaugural luncheon in the U.S. Capitol has also been canceled due to public health concerns.

