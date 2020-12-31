Georgia Sen. David Perdue on Thursday went into quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, taking him off the campaign trail five days before his runoff election.

Mr. Perdue, who tested negative for the virus Thursday but was in close contact with someone who tested positive, was scheduled to have a rally Monday with President Trump.

Instead, the Republican senator is quarantining to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for containing the epidemic, according to his campaign.

The CDC recommends a 14-day quarantine when coming into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Georgia voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide two Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the upper chamber. Mr. Perdue, who is seeking a second term, is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

In the other race, incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces an equally close contest against Democrat Raphael Warnock. The GOP must win one of the two races to retain its thin majority in the Senate.

“This morning Senator Perdue was notified he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19,” the campaign statement said. “Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines they will quarantine.”

Mr. Perdue has been tested regularly throughout the race and has never received a positive result, the campaign said.

