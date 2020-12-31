A British anti-lockdown activist was arrested Tuesday after posting a video online that showed her walking through the apparently empty halls of a Gloucestershire hospital.

“Following a number of reports in relation to a video filmed by a member of the public at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and posted online, officers arrested a 46-year-old woman yesterday on suspicion of a public order offence,” Gloucestershire Police said in a statement Wednesday to Gloucestershire Live.

“The woman has been bailed to return to police on 21 January, with conditions that she cannot enter any NHS premises or the grounds of any such premises, unless in the case of an emergency or to attend a pre-arranged NHS appointment,” the statement added.

The woman, identified by the Daily Mail as Debbie Hicks, filmed herself wandering inside the hospital to show viewers how “absolutely dead” it was despite being told by officials that hospitals were being overrun.

Friends please go to your local hospital and do this it’s very important we call out these lies. Use the hashtag #PCRWave RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/PoZS5q18J9 — The Yeadon Campaign - LOOK | SPEAK | LIVE (@Yeadoncampaign) December 30, 2020

“We’ve just been put in Tier 3, for this? For an empty hospital? … This is a disgrace,” the woman says in the video. “This is making me angry. Share the hell out of this, guys. Truth. Look at the truth here.”

Gloucester Royal Hospital responded in a statement saying the wards are “extremely busy” and slammed the woman for filming patients in the emergency room.

“Contrary to what you may have seen through ‘secret filming’ on Facebook, our hospitals are and remain extremely busy,” the statement said, the Daily Mail reported. “Filming patients who are waiting in A&E without their consent is both intrusive and upsetting as maintaining patient confidentiality is key to our hospitals being a safe space for you to receive the care you need.”

Ms. Hicks, a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers and his “Freedom Rally” movement, was arrested last month at a Freedom Rally event in Stroud, the Daily Mail reported. She is charged with a coronavirus offense in that case and is due to appear in court on Feb. 22.

Ms. Hicks posted video of her new arrest through the Facebook Community account Proud To Be British, which showed her in her bathrobe arguing with police officers outside her bedroom door as her husband filmed. The couple pleaded with the officers to allow Ms. Hicks to get dressed before handcuffing her.

“What sort of society is this? You’re behaving like a Nazi,” she tells an officer in the video. “Let me go and let me get dressed.”

In a comment on the video, Ms. Hicks said she was given three minutes to dress and get downstairs.

“Wake up world- how utterly Orwellian and nazi to go through this for sharing a video of an empty hospital -all because it was shared over 80k times. They can’t have the truth out there, can they?” she wrote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.