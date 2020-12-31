Two U.S. Navy destroyers based in Japan passed through the Taiwan Strait, marking the second such Freedom of Navigation Operation in the disputed region between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China in three weeks.

The U.S.S. John McCain and U.S.S. Curtis Wilbur conducted the mission on Dec. 30 in the continental U.S. or Dec. 31 local time. Both ships are Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers and assigned to the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan.

Officials with the U.S. 7th Fleet called the Taiwan Strait passage “routine” and said it was done in accordance with international law.

“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” Navy officials said in a statement.

The U.S.S. Mustin, another guided missile destroyer, conducted a Taiwan Strait transit on Dec. 18. China’s newest aircraft carrier, Shandong, passed through the area shortly afterwards.

The FONOP missions are designed to push back against excessive maritime claims in the region, chiefly from China.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.