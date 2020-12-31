NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police were looking Thursday for a driver who struck an officer while fleeing a traffic stop, prompting the officer’s partner to fire a shot.

The driver of an Acura MDX with New Jersey license plates put the SUV in reverse and struck the officer at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday during a stop in Brooklyn. The other officer fired one round as the driver who sped away. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The driver was being sought early Thursday.

The officer who struck by the vehicle was treated for torso and ankle injuries.

