House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday named Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben as the chaplain for the U.S. House of Representatives, making her the first woman to serve as chaplain for either chamber of Congress.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said in a statement that Ms. Kibben will bring “decades of decorated experience in the military and ministry.”

“Her integrity, experience and patriotism will serve the Congress and the country well as she ministers to the needs of members,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Ms. Kibben entered active duty through the U.S. Navy’s theological student program and served as the Navy’s 26th chief of chaplains. She was also the 18th chaplain of the Marine Corps.

Personal awards for Ms. Kibben include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Navy Commendation Medal.

Ms. Kibben will replace Father Patrick J. Conroy, who was first sworn in to the position in May 2011.

“His service has been a spiritual and moral anchor for members, grounding our institution in the values of faith and country and reminding our members of our responsibilities to our great nation and constituents, Mrs. Pelosi said of the outgoing chaplain.

