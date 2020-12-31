LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska temple says its $11,000 donation to two Lincoln organizations is a way to say thanks for the community’s support after anti-Semitic vandalism in January.

WOWT-TV reports that the South Street Temple and Congregation Tifereth Israel is making the donation to the Food Bank of Lincoln and Clinic with a Heart.

The vandalism included a swastika and racial epithets spray-painted on the temple. A news release from the temple said Lincoln residents gave donations, attended Shabbat services and made public statements in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.