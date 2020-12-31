President Trump took a victory lap Thursday on the swift development of a coronavirus vaccine, a rebounding economy and other accomplishments from his administration.

“Over and over again we were told it would be impossible to deliver a vaccine by the end of the year,” Mr. Trump said in a video posted to social media. “We did it — long before the end of the year.”

The president called the vaccine development a “truly unprecedented, amazing medical miracle” and said the U.S. is shipping vaccines “all over the world.”

“The world will benefit, we’ll benefit, and everybody’s calling to thank me,” he said.

He said the vaccine will be available to “every American” early next year.

He also highlighted the approximately $3 trillion in coronavirus relief Congress has authorized this year with the president’s support.

He touted the 6.7% unemployment rate in the latest federal jobs report — down from a peak of 14.7% in April as the virus wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.

Mr. Trump said forecasters had projected that the unemployment rate could have spiked to 45% in the throes of the virus-related economic damage.

“Whenever America is challenged, we always rise to the occasion,” he said.

Mr. Trump also touted new construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and recently brokered Middle East peace agreements.

The president traveled back from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Thursday, skipping his typical New Year’s Eve celebration in Palm Beach.

