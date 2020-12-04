The leaders of the Arizona State Legislature on Friday demanded an independent audit of the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the Nov. 3 election.

They said voters’ suspicions of fraud in the presidential election deserved the government’s full attention.

The Trump campaign and its allies have accused the Dominion ballot scanners and vote tallying software of manipulating the vote in favor of presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“A significant number of voters believe that fraud occurred and with the number of irregularities it is easy to understand why,” said Arizona state House Majority Leader Petersen. “Especially concerning are the allegations made surrounding the vendor Dominion. It is imperative that the County immediately do a forensic audit on the Dominion software and equipment to make sure the results were accurate.”

Mr. Petersen and other leaders of the Republican-led legislature called for the forensic examination of the Dominion machines in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county which includes Phoenix.

Dominion, which supplies voting machines and software to more than two dozen states, has come under fire for a corporate lineage with ties to the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. It’s also accused of using software that previously rigged South American elections.

Dominion said its systems are safe and reliable.

The state leaders, including Senate President Karen Fann and Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, pressed the Maricopa County Supervisors to move expeditiously on the audit.

The results in Arizona showed Mr. Biden topping President Trump by about 10,457 votes or 0.3%. It would be the first time a Democratic presidential candidate won Arizona since 1996.

The Trump campaign contested the results and a handful of other battleground states, though all of the election lawsuits so far have failed to alter the outcome.

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, chair of the State Government Committee, said the GOP-run board of supervisors was supportive of conducting an independent audit of their voting software and equipment.

“It is important we maintain all of the voting public’s confidence in our elections and this is a positive first step in the right direction,” said Ms. Ugenti-Rita.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.