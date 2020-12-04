The nearly 90-year-old Arlington Memorial Bridge reopened Friday after receiving the major first renovations since it opened in 1932.

The $227 million rehabilitation began in 2017 to make the concrete connection between Virginia and D.C. safer for commuters.

Sen. Mark R. Warner, Virginia Democrat, led the charge to secure funding for the project in 2016.

“Today’s reopening is a testament to years of work by the region’s congressional delegation, our local partners, and the National Park Service,” Mr. Warner said in a press release Friday. “Commuters can now rest easy knowing that this nearly 90-year-old landmark will carry them safely over the Potomac for years to come.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.