Classical civilization, German and Italian studies are just a few of the programs to be cut at the University of Vermont, joining other colleges axing low-enrollment majors and minors to stay financially afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

A top school official in Burlington emailed students this week a plan to retire a dozen majors, 11 minors and a quartet of master’s programs, according to news reports.

Strained budgets have led to program slashes, particularly in the liberal arts, as colleges navigate financial stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. An October survey by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found undergraduate enrollment has declined nationwide by 4% from last year.

In October, Ohio Wesleyan University announced cuts to 18 majors, including comparative literature, dance and journalism.

Last month, Doane University, a small, private college in Nebraska, received approval from its board to begin a reorganization that could see the cutting of 12 faculty jobs, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

