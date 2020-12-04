COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - An employee of Columbus Fire & Emergency Medical Services has been arrested on two charges of sexual battery and violation of oath of office, the department announced Thursday.

Deputy Chief Ricky Shores told the Ledger-Enquirer he wasn’t authorized to release the employee’s name.

The employee has been placed on unpaid leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

“While the Fire & EMS Department is saddened by this event, we are pleased that we have created an environment where members who encounter such behavior are empowered to confidentially report it and can expect a thorough investigation,” Shores said in a statement.

He declined further comment, citing the pending investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.