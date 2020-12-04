The Georgia secretary of state’s office is pushing back Friday against a video that went viral, appearing to show suitcases of ballots being pulled from under a table after poll observers left the room in Fulton County.

The Trump campaign has put the video out on social media, claiming it shows voter fraud in the peach state where presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated President Trump by a slim .2% margin.

The video, which Mr. Trump‘s lawyers played for GOP lawmakers in the state, shows four individuals pulling what appears to be rolling suitcases out from under a table that is covered with a black table cloth. They continue to count them in a tabulation room after poll workers went home for the night.

But a spokesperson from the Georgia secretary of state’s office said the department was aware that the scanning had continued, and said there was an investigator and an independent monitor who observed the scanning of ballots until about midnight.

“The independent monitor has overseen elections all over the world,” said Walter Jones, communications manager for voter education for the Georgia secretary of state.

“We have launched an investigation into why the monitors from the political parties left before scanning ended. While it was their right to leave early, we want to make certain they were not misled into thinking scanning had stopped for the night when it had not. Nothing we have learned from the independent monitor or our investigation have suggested any improper ballots were scanned,” he added.

A spokesperson from the state told The Washington Times the containers seen in the video are typical for transporting ballots and they were put under the table to save space.

The video, though, shows the top of the table clear and free of any items.

The president’s lawyers have asked lawmakers in Georgia to examine the issue and not allow the state’s 16 electoral votes to go to Mr. Biden, claiming widespread voter fraud and irregularities related to mail-in ballots tainted the November election.

“The VIDEO EVIDENCE being shown in the Georgia Senate Hearing is SHOCKING,” Jenna Ellis, an attorney working for Mr. Trump‘s campaign tweeted. “Room cleared at 10:30 pm. 4 people stay behind. Thousand of ballots pulled from under a table in a suitcase and scanned. FRAUD!!!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.