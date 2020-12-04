Harrison Deal, a campaign staff member for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, died in a car crash Friday, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

The Republican senator abruptly scrapped a campaign stop in Savannah with Mr. Pence and Sen. David Perdue and released a statement about the young man listed online as a field staffer for the Athens region.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead,” Ms. Loeffler said. “Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team. More importantly, Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man.”

Ms. Loeffler, who faces a runoff on Jan. 5, earlier joined Mr. Perdue and Mr. Pence at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. She traveled back to Washington instead of continuing on to Savannah.

Mr. Pence acknowledged Mr. Deal at the start of his remarks in Savannah, disclosing the staffer had died in an auto accident and that’s why Ms. Loeffler was not present.

Rep. Doug Collins also asked the crowd to bow their heads in prayer before he delivered his stump speech.

