Former NFL star Herschel Walker says “one of the best hand-offs” he’s seen since his rushing heyday recently came from an unusual place: Georgia’s State Farm Arena.

“WOW…it’s time to start holding people accountable! That is one of the best hand-offs I’ve seen and I’ve seen a lot in my football days,” he said while watching a viral video of what appears to be a USB drive hand-off in Fulton County.

Lawyers for the president have spotlighted the disappearance during the election of dozens of USB drives in states; losing the chain of custody of USB drives is a security failure that could be exploited by tech-savvy criminals.

The footage, originally uploaded by The Hill on Nov. 4, appears to be the same individuals in a voter fraud surveillance video presented by President’s legal team on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office denied any wrongdoing regarding the surveillance video, which shows four individuals reach under a black table cloth and pull out rolling suitcases with ballots in them after poll observers exited the building.

“We have launched an investigation into why the monitors from the political parties left before scanning ended. While it was their right to leave early, we want to make certain they were not misled into thinking scanning had stopped for the night when it had not. Nothing we have learned from the independent monitor or our investigation have suggested any improper ballots were scanned,” Walter Jones, communications manager for voter education for the Georgia Secretary of State, said in a statement.

Still, Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis called the video “shocking.”

Viewers — over 50,000 of them in total — who checked out The Hill’s video since then found it equally shocking.

Room cleared at 10:30pm. 4 people stay behind. Thousands of ballots pulled from under a table in suitcases and scanned.



“Hurry and watch before this is taken down from all social media platforms,” one viewer wrote Friday.

“I love that the Hill posted this completely unaware,” added another.

