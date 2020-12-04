Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden endorsed another round of direct stimulus payments for millions of Americans — an item that doesn’t appear to be part of ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill on the next round of coronavirus relief.

“I think it would be better if they had the $1,200 … [that] might still be in play,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr. Biden endorsed a $908 billion compromise plan that’s being negotiated right now, though he said his preference would be the $3 trillion-plus package the House passed earlier this year.

“We need the Congress to act and act now,” he said, adding that more will need to be done early next year.

He didn’t answer directly when asked if he’s spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We’ll be in dire trouble if we don’t get cooperation. I believe we will,” he said.

