Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Friday that he doesn’t think that coronavirus vaccines should be mandatory for Americans.

“I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power … as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it demonstrate that it matters,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

He said President Trump’s team has clued his staff in on some planning for the coming vaccines, but that there’s not yet a “detailed plan” on how to mass distribute them.

“We have to have a much better way than we’ve seen thus far as to how it’s distributed,” he said.

