A Nevada judge dismissed President Trump’s case challenging the election results in the state on Friday.

His lawyers had argued more than 85,000 votes in the state were cast illegally.

Judge James Russell, though, refused to nullify the results declaring presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden the winner, according to KLAS.

The Nevada Supreme Court certified the election for Mr. Biden last month, awarding him the state’s six electoral votes. Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in Nevada by 33,596, or 2.4%.

The electoral college will convene on Dec. 14.

Mr. Trump’s legal team inspected election material in Clark County this week ahead of the hearing before Judge Russell on Thursday.

“In the dead of night, votes were appearing and votes were disappearing on these machines,” said Jesse Binnall, a lawyer for Mr. Trump working in Nevada. “Without explanation — and there is no good explanation.”

Mr. Brinnall said more than 8,000 absentee ballots cast in Nevada had fake addresses and nearly 20,000 votes were cast by non-residents. He also said at least 1,500 dead people voted and there were 42,000 double votes.

Mr. Binnall said out of all mail-in ballots submitted in Nevada, at least 1% of the voters did not actually submit them.

“We cannot turn a blind eye with striking evidence like this. We cannot allow an election to be stolen. We cannot pretend this vote irregularities, this vote fraud did not happen” Mr. Brinnall said.

Kevin Hamilton, an attorney arguing against Mr. Trump’s efforts to contest the results, said no court in the history of the country has ever overturned an election of this magnitude.

“It’s difficult to imagine a more shocking and undemocratic act to ask a court to overturn the expressed will of a state,” he said.

After Thursday’s hearing, the judge noted he would issue a ruling quickly so the losing party can appeal to the state Supreme Court.

