More than a thousand Metro employees in the Washington area have been notified they will lose their jobs in January.

Between 1,100 and 1,200 Metro workers were sent layoff notices last week that will go into effect Jan. 23, according to Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) logs in Maryland and Virginia.

The Maryland WARN notices stated the job cuts include employees in the District, Maryland and Virginia, and specifically mentioned 11 of the agency’s locations in Prince George’s County and three in Montgomery County.

In Virginia, 1,141 employees throughout Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church and Vienna were reportedly notified.

Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Friday regarding which jobs, facilities and locations are affected.

The workforce reduction is part of up to 2,400 layoffs that Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld says will be necessary to help address a nearly $495 million operating budget deficit in the fiscal year that starts in July. The agency employs more than 12,000 people.

Mr. Wiedefeld on Monday announced the agency’s $1.9 billion operating budget plan for fiscal 2022, which includes closing 19 subway stations, up to 30-minute wait times, no weekend rides and ending service two hours earlier at 9 p.m. daily. Several bus service lines would be cut and employees may be subject to salary freezes.

The shortfall is imminent without federal funds because of “constrained jurisdiction subsidies and ridership projected at 34% of pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.