Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, spoke out against having courts resolve the recent White House race while other Republicans pursued related litigation Thursday.

“Our election process should not be decided in the courts. It should not be decided in the court system. It should be decided by the people of this country,” Mr. Flynn said by phone on the Fox Business Network.

“We have a constitutional process,” Mr. Flynn added. “It’s a shame watching these legal battles that are going back and forth in the court system.”

Mr. Flynn made the comments while being interviewed precisely one month since Election Day when voting ended in the presidential race between Mr. Trump and Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

Preliminary results found Mr. Biden decisively beat Mr. Trump, but lawyers for the president and his campaign, among others, are pursuing lawsuits in several states where they allege fraud occurred.

Indeed, Mr. Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell — a conservative attorney he lauded minutes earlier in the Fox interview — has recently filed several lawsuits seeking to reverse the president’s loss.

Mr. Flynn, who pleaded guilty to a felony in 2017 but was pardoned by the president last week, proceeded to suggest he believes state leaders must speak up for the sake of maintaining a democracy.

“The governors of these various states, some of which I’ve mentioned, they’re going to have to have the guts to say either we’re going to have a country and a fair and free election process, or we’re not,” Mr. Flynn told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

“And if we don’t, I am afraid to think about what people will do in the future,” Mr. Flynn added. “Because, again, we’re a constitutional republic. This is — our ability to vote is a foundation.”

Mr. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, left the Trump administration in early 2017 while under investigation. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI prior to being granted a pardon.

Although he appears to disagree with Mr. Trump about challenging the race in court, Mr. Flynn has recently pushed several of the same allegations of election fraud being promoted by the president.

He is also among a growing number of Trump allies to recommend the president declare martial law over his loss to Mr. Biden. Fellow former adviser Roger Stone suggested the same Wednesday.

Attorney General William P. Barr said Tuesday the Department of Justice has not found any evidence of fraud that would alter the outcome of the presidential race, the Associated Press reported.

Brandon Wales, the acting head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, added Thursday that his agency has found no evidence so far of any election infrastructure being hacked.

“As of right now, we do not have any specific evidence of systems being compromised,” said Mr. Wales.

