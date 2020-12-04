Vice President Mike Pence told Georgians on Friday to elect Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in January runoffs because a GOP majority will be the “last line of defense” in preserving what President Trump accomplished over the past four years.

“We need to send them back because of who they are, we need to send them back because of all we’ve accomplished together,” Mr. Pence told Savannah.

He cited efforts to rebuild the military, bolster the economy, secure the southern border and rally to the defense of police officers.

Mr. Pence visited Savannah one day before President Trump touches down in Georgia for his own rally.

The president’s visit has some Republicans fearing it could backfire if he spends too much time questioning Election Day results that show he lost to Joseph R. Biden instead of stumping for Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Perdue.

GOP supporters could sit out the Jan. 5 contests against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock if they think the process is hopelessly corrupted, the thinking goes. The contests will decide whether the GOP retains its 52-48 majority in the Senate or loses it in a 50-50 split, with presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.

“I actually hear some people saying, ‘Just don’t vote,’” Mr. Pence said. “If you don’t vote, they win.”

Mr. Pence said Republicans can vote in person or request an absentee ballot by mail, but quickly added the GOP side would monitor election security.

“We’re on them this time. We’re watching,” Mr. Pence said.

The vice president mostly focused on the “last four years,” instead of reprising Mr. Trump’s claims the election was rigged. But he did say their campaign would keep fighting until every illegal vote from Nov. 3 had been tossed.

Mr. Pence highlighted Mr. Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and preserve religious liberty at home, citing Amy Coney Barrett’s elevation to the Supreme Court.

He said Justice Barrett stiff-armed Sen. Diane Feinstein during her confirmation to the federal appeals in 2017. At the time, the Californian brought up the judge’s Catholic faith by saying: “The dogma lives loudly within you.”

“That dogma lives loudly in me,” Mr. Pence told the Georgia crowd. “That dogma lives loudly in you.”

