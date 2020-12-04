NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee nurse was fatally shot while driving to work on Interstate 440 in Nashville and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

Caitlyn Marie Kaufman, 26, was traveling to St. Thomas West Hospital on Thursday night when shots were fired into her Mazda CX-5 SUV, Metro Nashville Police said in a statement.

She was found in her vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. by a Metro Parks officer, who saw her vehicle on the right shoulder of I-440 against the guard rail and stopped thinking it was a crash site, police said. He discovered a woman was shot and called authorities.

Kaufman died at the scene, police said.

She was due at work at 7 p.m. and authorities say they think she was shot in the hour beforehand.

Anyone traveling on I-440 who may have seen something out of the ordinary is asked to contact authorities.

