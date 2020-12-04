FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) - A reward is available for information leading to the arrest of vandals who tagged school property and burned part of a soccer field.

Images from video cameras at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill show the school was vandalized Sunday for a second time, The Herald reported. It happened around 2 a.m. The subjects were wearing hoodies and their faces were not revealed, authorities said.

The school district released the images Tuesday on its public Facebook and Twitter pages along with a plea for help from the public. Fort Mill school district officials have offered a $500 reward for information, said Joe Burke, spokesman for the school district.

“The individuals are responsible for spray painting school property, setting fire to soccer equipment and burning part of a practice field,” Burke said.

The school, one of three high schools in the district, opened in 2019.

“We have officers investigating and looking at what happened at the school Sunday and before that,” said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. “School officials reported the incident to us and we are handling it as criminal investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Mill police at 803-835-5238, or Catawba Ridge High School Principal Darren Wilson at 803-835-5212.

