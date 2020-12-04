GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities on Friday were seeking a suspect after a shooting at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead.

Gloucester Township police responded to the center off Route 168 just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found that a person was shot and that person died soon after, police said.

According to police, the shooting did not appear to be a random act and officers did not believe there was a threat to the public.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.