The presiding judge in a county in western South Dakota wants to move court proceedings, saying the courthouse is no longer safe after county commissioners approved carrying firearms on the property.

“The Custer County Courthouse is currently unsuitable and insufficient due to safety concerns for court proceedings,” wrote 7th Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle in a proposed order he has sent to the South Dakota Supreme Court, reports The Rapid City Journal.

The order stipulates that court proceedings requiring physical appearances before a judge would be held nearly an hour away in Rapid City, the circuit’s main courthouse.

County commissioners in Custer last month passed an ordinance allowing guns in the courthouse, which houses myriad county offices, though not in the courtroom itself.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the state’s GOP supermajority enacted legislation last year allowing for counties to waive state restrictions on firearms in local courthouses.

