PHOENIX (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a multi-vehicle accident that left two women dead and three other people injured in north Phoenix, according to police.

They said 23-year-old Lex Christopher Currie has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault and endangerment.

It was unclear Thursday if Currie has a lawyer yet.

Police said 49-year-old Michelle Kardis and 24-year-old Kimberly Sorg died in Tuesday night’s crash.

They said the two women were passengers in a car that crashed into a block wall after it was struck by a sedan, which then hit two other cars.

Police said speed and impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

