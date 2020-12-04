ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A previously convicted Virginia man is going back to prison after federal prosecutors said he appeared in a video posted to YouTube while holding a firearm.

Najee Lewis, 23, of Stafford was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in a news release.

Court documents show Lewis was in possession of a stolen 9mm Ruger pistol while appearing in a music video despite knowing he was a convicted felon and wasn’t supposed to have the gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the news release that Lewis previously was convicted in Prince William Circuit Court of two separate felony robberies that occurred two days apart. He was sentenced for both offenses at the same time and was released from prison in May 2018. His release was followed by 10 years of supervised probation.

Less than four months after his release and while still on probation, the video showing Lewis with the gun was posted to YouTube. In April 2018, the gun was reported stolen, and it was recovered 18 months later, the news release said.

