SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail fatally shot a woman in the facility’s lobby, authorities said.

The shooting happened late Friday after the woman entered the jail’s lobby with a knife, The Spokesman-Review reported Saturday.

The woman repeatedly pressed a button to be buzzed into the facility around 8 p.m. and then began pounding on the door.

Jail Director Mike Sparber told the newspaper that the receptionist called a sergeant and unlocked the door in the moments before the shooting.

The names of the corrections officer and the woman have not been released.

Washington State Patrol is investigating.

