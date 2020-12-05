The Trump campaign and its allies offered video footage and sworn affidavits attesting that trucks, vans and suitcases full of suspect ballots were sneaked into voting centers for tabulation in a number of states won by presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

The accusations potentially involve tens of thousands of ballots in election battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, where it could be enough to alter the outcome of the presidential race.

Despite Attorney General William P. Barr declaring this week that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, many of Mr. Trump’s supporters remain convinced Democrats stole the election for Mr. Biden.

The evidence could be compelling to a casual observer. But so far, it hasn’t been enough to score Mr. Trump a win in courtrooms across the country where he is challenging the election.

Some of the more striking allegations that Democrats stuffed the ballot box involve these states:

PENNSYLVANIA

A whistleblower working for a U.S. Postal Service subcontractor said he drove a truck carrying more than 100,000 ballots from Bethpage, New York to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Thirty-two Republican state lawmakers are pushing Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, to call a special session of the state legislature to probe election irregularities. They cite the whistleblower’s information as one of the reasons for investigating the issue.

NEVADA

A poll worker submitted an affidavit saying she saw a Biden-Harris van in the back of the voting center and people at the van filling out dozens of ballots. The affidavit was offered in a state court case this week by a lawyer working for Mr. Trump.

MICHIGAN

Republican poll monitors in Michigan told a state Senate committee that they witnessed mysterious truckloads of absentee ballots delivered to a counting center in Detroit and Democratic poll workers scanning the same ballots multiple times through tabulation machines.

GEORGIA

Video footage surfaced showing four poll workers grabbing several suitcases concealed beneath a table and tablecloth after poll watchers left the room. The suitcases were full of ballots that were run through tabulation machines for roughly two hours while the video, captured by security cameras, showed only the four poll workers in the room.

“The VIDEO EVIDENCE being shown in the Georgia Senate Hearing is SHOCKING,” Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted. “Room cleared at 10:30 pm. 4 people stay behind. Thousand of ballots pulled from under a table in a suitcase and scanned. FRAUD!!!”

In response to the Georgia video, state officials vouched for the integrity of the election process.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said the video does not indicate wrongdoing.

The “suitcases” were typical ballot containers and they were put under the table so as not to obstruct foot traffic, according to a statement from his office.

“The Secretary of State’s Office was aware that Fulton County scanning had continued during the period captured in the video presented at the Senate hearing. This office dispatched an investigator and notified the independent monitor appointed by the State Election Board who both observed scanning until it was halted for the night around midnight. The independent monitor has overseen elections all over the world,” said Raffensperger spokesman Walter Jones.

“We have launched an investigation into why the monitors from the political parties left before scanning ended. While it was their right to leave early, we want to make certain they were not misled into thinking scanning had stopped for the night when it had not. Nothing we have learned from the independent monitor or our investigation have suggested any improper ballots were scanned,” Mr. Jones said.

