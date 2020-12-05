President Trump called on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday to allow verification of voters’ signatures on mail-in ballots, saying it will show “large-scale discrepancies.”

“I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two ‘Republicans’ saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!”

His comment came hours before the president holds a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both are facing runoff elections on Jan. 5 to hold onto their seats and keep the GOP majority in the Senate.

The president’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Friday, contesting the victory of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden. The suit alleges tens of thousands of illegal votes and “massive irregularities” in the election.

Georgia has already certified Mr. Biden’s victory in the state.

