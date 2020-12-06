BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is promising traffic relief and raises for first responders after being reelected Saturday.

Broome got 57% of the vote to win a runoff against Republican former state Rep. Steve Carter.

Broome is the first African American woman to lead the parish. The Democrat was first voted into office in 2016 after the police killing of Black man Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge police officers as well as massive flooding.

Broome also promised to spend her second term pushing forward a stormwater project to fix problems revealed in the floods. The project is tied into work to alleviate traffic bottlenecks.

In all, Broome defeated seven challengers.

Louisiana Gov. Gov. John Bel Edwards introduced Broome at her election victory party over Zoom, saying she accomplished much in her first term and praising voters for making the right decision.

In her victory speech, Broome promised to work for everyone in the parish.

“If you chose someone else as your option, we’ll still work for you and hopefully earn your respect and support in the future,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.