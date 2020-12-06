Let’s spend some time with Kathy Barnette, a Black conservative, Army veteran, college professor, broadcast commentator, wife, mother and author of the new book “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.” She ran for Congress in the 4th Congressional District of Pennsylvania but lost to incumbent Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat.

“My specific election shows the hypocrisy of the left and the hypocrisy of those who are now applauding many of Joe Biden’s administration picks.

“Given this latest litmus test of the progressive wing of the Democrat Party, I should have been a shoo-in, I’m the first Black person to run for Congress in Montgomery County, which makes up the majority of my District. I also grew up on a pig farm in Southern Alabama. I was raised in a home with no running water, no insulation, an outhouse in the back and a well on the side. But, because no one told me I was oppressed, I became the first in my family to finish college,” Ms. Barnette tells Inside the Beltway.

“I spent 10 years in the military, where I was accepted into Officer Candidate School. I spent time in the financial industry, worked in corporate America, was an adjunct professor of corporate finance, authored my first book,” she continues.

“The problem my oppressed start in life presents to progressive Democrats is that I’m not a victim. In the eyes of most progressive Democrats, I’m the wrong type of Black person. I’m not oppressed. They can’t manipulate my life’s journey for their own virtue-signaling benefit,” Ms. Barnette says.

She sees a similar pattern on a larger, more serious scale — namely, Mr. Biden’s picks for his Cabinet, where Ms. Barnette claims the decisions are not based on talent, but on “race, gender, ethnicity and wokeness.”

“Biden is putting people in place to provide the results he and the Democratic Party are looking for. One might say these people do not have the breadth of experience required for the positions they fill, but they will do the work as desired by Biden and the party. Several of them will also provide the ruse of inclusion,” she continues.

Ms. Barnette also wonders whether those choices are just satisfying a “political itch” or actually serve the best interests of the country.

“Either way, our nation is about to contend with geopolitical issues and players who are very determined and very focused on becoming the No. 1 influencer in the world. One’s level of oppression won’t really be of much benefit when negotiating with China’s President Xi Jinping, on taking responsibility for releasing a local virus on the world that resulted in the loss of over 200,000 lives, have destroyed industries in our country and have changed our way of life,” Ms. Barnette declares.

The Democratic obsessed with identity politics, she adds, is creating an age of “Oppression Olympics,” where a person’s capabilities are not as important as their “perceived level of oppression.”

79 YEARS AGO: NEVER FORGET

“On this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we recall the phrase ‘Remember Pearl Harbor,’ which stirred the fighting spirit within the hearts of the more than 16 million Americans who courageously served in World War II. Over 400,000 gave their lives in the global conflict that began, for our Nation, on that fateful Sunday morning,” says President Trump in his official recognition of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

“Today, we memorialize all those lost on Dec. 7, 1941, declare once again that our nation will never forget these valiant heroes, and resolve as firmly as ever that their memory and spirit will survive for as long as our nation endures,” says Mr. Trump, who urges public officials to fly the American flag at half staff on Monday, and advises fellow citizens to honor military members past and present.

THE GEORGIA MEDIA

President Trump relived a previous era of his presidency with a jumbo rally in Georgia about 48 hours ago to shore up the campaigns of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The runoff elections next month are a must-win for preserving the Republican majority in the Senate. The media was primed and ready for the event. A few headlines in the aftermath show marked similarities of language and buzz words:

“Trump’s Georgia rally was a festival of grievances and election lies” (Vox); “Trump presses own grievances at rally for Georgia senators” (The Associated Press); “Trump spouts election falsehoods, amplifies old grievances” (The Washington Post); “At rally for Georgia senators, Trump focuses on his own grievances” (The New York Times); “Trump continues attacks on election results at Georgia Senate runoff rally” (NPR); “Trump makes multiple false claims in first campaign rally since election loss” (CBS News); “Trump’s ‘mountains of misinformation’ at rally not helping Republican Senate chances” (CNN).

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“Republicans are going to state officials and the courts through the proper legal channels to bring to light real and serious issues concerning election integrity that many in the left-wing media refuse to cover. Instead of joining in what should be this apolitical cause, Democrats falsely accuse us of ‘undermining democracy,’” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel writes in an essay for Fox News.

“This fabricated ‘destroying democracy’ narrative is especially rich, given that it is coming from the same political party that has refused to ever accept Donald Trump as our country’s legitimate president. Not only did Democrats never accept him — they did everything possible to undermine his presidency,” she notes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 84% of U.S. adults say the coronavirus pandemic is a “major threat” to the U.S. economy; 83% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats agree.

• 73% overall say it “bothers” them when people in public places don’t wear masks; 55% of Republicans and 87% of Democrats agree.

• 60% overall say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if one was available; 50% of Republicans and 69% of Democrats agree.

• 53% overall are “very” or “somewhat” concerned about getting a serious case of coronavirus; 37% of Republicans, and 66% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 12,648 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 18-29.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.