By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 6, 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday in the shooting death of a teenage girl from Billings, police said.

Billings Police said the shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. Sunday in a residential area of the city. A 17-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a social media post.

Police released no details on an alleged motive or other circumstances around the shooting. The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.

The suspect was being held at the Yellowstone County Youth Services Center.

