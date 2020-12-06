Most Georgia voters want Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session to require signature verification on absentee ballots, according to a new poll.

A McLaughlin & Associates survey released Saturday showed that 58% of likely voters contacted in late November want Georgia’s legislature to “require signature verification for every mail-in ballot for the Jan. 5 runoff elections for the U.S. Senate,” versus 38% who disagreed.

Pollster John McLaughlin said the poll was modeled on Nov. 3 presidential turnout and voters who participated in the race.

“The voter sentiment now for Governor Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to require signature verification for all mail-in ballots for the Senate runoff is strong and broad with a three-to-two statewide majority,” Mr. McLaughlin told the Georgia Star News.

He said that the majority support was “broad with approval from every key voter group in the state.”

“The people in Georgia clearly want an honest and secure election,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “They certainly view requiring signature verification of mail-in ballots as an important element of election integrity and fraud prevention. The governor should call on the legislature to act immediately.”

Mr. Kemp, who has resisted calls for a special session, tweeted Saturday that he has called for a signature audit of the votes on three separate occasions “to restore confidence in our election process and to ensure that only legal votes are counted in Georgia” after President Trump urged him to take legislative action.

“But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do,” Mr. Trump tweeted Saturday.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was declared the winner in Georgia after a hand recount, but Mr. Trump has challenged the vote count in Georgia ahead of the two Jan. 5 run-off races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The president headlined a rally Saturday night in Valdosta, Georgia, to promote Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.