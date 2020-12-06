The Trump legal team’s top attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, is pointing to reams of evidence that expose a pattern of fraud and corruption in the Nov. 3 election that he thinks was directed by Democrats in Washington.

He accused the courts and media of ignoring the evidence.

Mr. Giuliani cited video footage and 1,000 sworn affidavits attesting that trucks, vans and suitcases full of suspect ballots were sneaked into voting centers in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The similarities of the reports of suspicious activity at the polls were no coincidence, he said.

“This was a pattern that was set by somebody in Washington because everybody else carried it out exactly in the same way. And they did it in the crooked cities,” Mr. Giuliani said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“They didn’t do it everywhere,” he said. “They did it in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and Detroit, in Milwaukee, in Atlanta. They went to places where there’s a lot of corruption and the courts are not exactly the fairest. Let’s put it that way.”

“How you can say this is unsupported when there are now tape after tape after tape?”

More than a month after Election Day, President Trump and his allies won’t give up the fight to overturn the results.

His legal team this week is preparing another round of court appeals after judges on Friday tossed cases in Arizona and Nevada. They also are pressuring state legislatures to intervene before state electors vote Dec. 14 to affirm a win for presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

In Georgia, where Mr. Trump filed a lawsuit last week challenging more than 100,000 ballots, Republican officials fear his fraud claims are turning off voters in the crucial Jan. 5 runoff elections for U.S. Senate.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said the Trump campaign is “handing off a playbook to the Democrats” on how to win the two races. Democratic victories in the two races would cost Republicans control of the Senate.

“I worry that this continuous fanning of the flames around misinformation puts us in a negative position,” Mr. Duncan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process. They’re only hurting it.”

At a campaign rally Saturday in Valdosta, Georgia, Mr. Trump urged voters to turn out for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on Jan. 5 despite frustrations with the election process.

“We never lost an election. We’re winning this election,” Mr. Trump said. “They cheated and rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it.”

The affidavits and video surveillance footage amassed by the Trump campaign can be compelling to a casual observer, but it hasn’t been enough to score Mr. Trump a win in courtrooms across the country.

The accusations potentially involve tens of thousands of ballots in battleground states where it could be enough to alter the outcome of the presidential election.

Although Attorney General William Barr declared last week that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, many of Mr. Trump‘s supporters remain convinced that Democrats stole the election for Mr. Biden.

The claims include irregularities with Dominion Voting Systems’ voting machines and ballot tabulation software, which was used in more than two dozen states.

Dominion defended the integrity of its election products and called the allegations mere conspiracy theories.

Some of the more striking allegations that Democrats stuffed the ballot box include:

⦁ A whistleblower working for a U.S. Postal Service subcontractor claiming to have driven a truck carrying more than 100,000 ballots from Bethpage, New York, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

⦁ A Nevada poll worker’s affidavit saying she saw a Biden-Harris van in the back of the voting center and people at the van filling out dozens of ballots.

⦁ Testimony of Republican poll monitors to a Michigan state Senate committee that they witnessed truckloads of absentee ballots delivered to a counting center in Detroit and Democratic poll workers scanning the same ballots multiple times through tabulation machines.

In Georgia, surveillance video that has surfaced shows five poll workers grabbing several suitcases concealed beneath a table and tablecloth after poll watchers leave the room.

The suitcases were full of ballots that were run through tabulation machines for roughly two hours while the video, captured by security cameras, showed only the four poll workers in the room.

“The VIDEO EVIDENCE being shown in the Georgia Senate Hearing is SHOCKING,” Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis tweeted.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said the video does not reveal wrongdoing but shows business as usual at the county’s ballot tabulation center.

The “suitcases” were typical ballot containers, and they were put under the table so as not to obstruct foot traffic, according to a statement from his office.

Still, most Georgia voters aren’t comfortable with the election results and want Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, to call a special session to require signature verification on absentee ballots, according to a poll released Saturday by McLaughlin & Associates, a Republican firm.

The survey found that 58% of likely voters in Georgia want the state legislature to “require signature verification for every mail-in ballot for the Jan. 5 runoff elections for the U.S. Senate,” versus 38% who disagreed.

The Trump campaign’s lawsuit filed Friday in Georgia claimed that tens of thousands of illegal votes were tabulated, including 2,560 from felons, 2,423 from unregistered people, 66,247 underage voters, 1,043 people who were registered at post office boxes instead of actual residences, 4,926 people who moved and did not reregister to vote in their new places of residence, and 30,000 to 40,000 absentee ballots lacking signature matching.

After two recounts, Mr. Biden won Georgia by 12,670 votes, or 0.2 percentage points.

In Nevada, where another Trump appeal is pending, more than 85,000 mail-in ballots were challenged.

The Nevada Supreme Court certified the election for Mr. Biden last month, awarding him the state’s six electoral votes. Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in Nevada by 33,596, or 2.4 percentage points.

In Arizona, state Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward is appealing her challenge of ballots cast in Maricopa County after a judge dismissed the case Friday.

Arizona results show Mr. Biden topping the president by about 10,457 votes, or 0.3 percentage points.

Mr. Trump‘s attorneys are urging Republican lawmakers in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan to probe suspected election irregularities and fraud, potentially overturning the results.

Michigan Republicans expressed concerns about reversing the results, but Republican lawmakers in Arizona and Pennsylvania sought more information.

Thirty-two Pennsylvania Republicans asked Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, to call a special assembly to probe the state’s election irregularities. They cite the whistleblower’s information about driving a truckload of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania as one of the reasons for investigating the issue.

Republican lawmakers in Arizona are demanding access to the state’s voting machines to perform a forensic examination of Dominion Voting Systems’ software.

The most likely path to a postelection victory for Mr. Trump would have been through Pennsylvania. If somehow he prevails there, then he would also need to reverse projected losses in at least two other states to reach the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House.

⦁ Valerie Richardson and Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

