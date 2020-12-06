President Trump’s top lawyer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the president said Sunday afternoon.

The results of Rudolph Giuliani’s test were shared by Mr. Trump on Twitter.

Mr. Giuliani, “by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The president said Mr. Giuliani’s condition, which requires a period of quarantine, will not affect his legal and other challenges to the outcome of the 2020 race, an apparent victory for presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Giuliani is 76 and thus part of a high-risk group for serious illness and/or death from COVID-19.

The former New York mayor, who told reporters in October that he was taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off the virus, also is a prostate-cancer survivor.

