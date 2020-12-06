Presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden has reportedly turned to a California attorney general to fill out his administration — again.

Xavier Becerra, who also had been a Democratic congressman from California, is Mr. Biden‘s pick to be secretary of health and human service and lead the national coronavirus fight, according to a report Sunday in the New York Times.

Citing “people familiar with the transition’s deliberations,” the Times reported that Mr. Becerra was the former vice president’s clear choice despite currently having a job more associated with law enforcement and legal issues.

According to the Times, Mr. Becerra was considered a likelier choice for attorney general.

Mr. Biden selected a former California attorney general, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, to be his vice-presidential running mate.

There was no immediate world on an official announcement, but, the Times reported, the Biden transition team has been running into recent static from Hispanic-advocacy groups about the lack of Latinos in the early Cabinet-level appointments.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.