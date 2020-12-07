The Arizona Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an election challenge brought by the state’s Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward concerning mail-in ballots in Maricopa County.

A lower court judge dismissed her case Friday, but she took the challenge to the state’s highest court and has said a small sample of ballots and envelopes she was able to inspect showed some irregularities.

Arizona results show presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden topping President Trump by about 10,457 votes, or 0.3%.

The Arizona Supreme Court is composed of seven justices appointed by the governor from a list of proposed nominees derived by a bipartisan commission.

Two of the current justices were appointed by former Gov. Jan Brewer, a Republican, while five others were appointed by current Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

