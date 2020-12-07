The legendary pilot who broke the sound barrier died Monday evening. Gen. Chuck Yeager was 97.

Wife Victoria Yeager confirmed the death on Gen. Yeager’s certified Twitter account without specifying the cause of death.

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” Mrs. Yeager wrote.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

A World War II flying ace, Gen. Yeager achieved his greatest fame by flying on Oct. 14, 1947, the experimental Bell X-1 at the speed of sound, Mach 1, in level flight at 45,000 feet — the first man to do so.

The achievement was not announced to the public though, until June 1948 for security reasons.

He later commanded fighter squadrons and wings in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and inaugurated into numerous aviation halls of fame.

Gen. Yeager’s feats were portrayed in both Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff” and Philip Kaufman’s 1983 movie adaptation. He made a cameo appearance in the movie, as a bartender at the test pilots’ base (his own role was played by Sam Shepard).

